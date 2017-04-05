BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Running back Leonard Fournette is lighter and safety Jamal Adams has a faster time in the 40-yard dash.

LSU’s top NFL prospects already were projected as early first-round selections in late-April’s NFL draft. The results they posted at LSU’s pro day should only improve their stock.

Fournette weighed in at 228 points, 12 pounds below his surprisingly high weight of 240 at the NFL Combine in early March. Adams ran 40 yards 4.33 seconds, improving on his combine time of 4.56.

Fournette said he lost weight to show the many NFL executives at LSU that he has the discipline required to maintain his body as coaches and trainers see fit. There were several NFL head coaches in attendance , including the Saints’ Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin of the Steelers and the Lions’ Jim Caldwell.

“Some of them wanted me to just see if I could get down to that size,” Fournette said. “Some people had concerns about me at 240. They said at the next level it’s different.

“My mom’s been on me about what I’ve been eating,” Fournette added. “I wanted to show everybody that I can lose the weight. It really doesn’t matter. I’m going to play good at any weight I want.”

Other than his weigh in, Fournette did a variety of agility drills and demonstrated his ability in the passing game by running a variety of routes out of the backfield or lined up as a receiver. Former LSU quarterback Matt Flynn, an NFL veteran not currently with a team, threw during passing drills. He did not attempt to improve on his Combine 40-yard time of 4.51.

Adams, by contrast, had been disappointed in his combine time.

“I definitely feel like I did have something to prove for myself in the 40,” Adams said. “I know at the combine, 4.5 wasn’t me. So I definitely put my mind to it and I worked hard at it.”

Fournette said he is completely healthy after a season in which he was hampered by a lingering ankle injury. Despite the injury, he finished his 32-game Tigers career fourth all-time at LSU in yards rushing with 3,830. His 42 total touchdowns ranks third in LSU history and his average if 6.2 yards per carry ranks first.

Adams was a leader on one of the stingiest defenses in the nation last season and finished his LSU career with 209 tackles - including17.5 tackles for losses - along with five interceptions and two sacks in 37 games.

In all, 18 players participated in LSU pro day, including receivers Malachi Dupre and Travin Dural, linebacker Kendell Beckwith, cornerback Tre’Davious White, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

