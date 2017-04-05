A former high-ranking commander in the Mexican Federal Police, who served as the agency’s point of contact with American law enforcement, stands accused of leaking details about Drug Enforcement Administration investigations to drug cartel members who were under surveillance, according to federal authorities.

Ivan Reyes Arzate is charged with conspiracy to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced Wednesday.

Authorities said the 45-year-old warned drug cartel members when the DEA tapped their phones and at one point identified a person who had been cooperating with the DEA to gather evidence on the cartel.

Citing a criminal complaint filed in the case, the Chicago Sun Times reported that Mr. Reyes received part of a $3 million bounty paid by the Beltran Leyva drug cartel for identifying the DEA informant, who was later kidnapped, tortured and killed.

Authorities said Mr. Reyes’ actions garnered attention in September, as U.S. and Mexican authorities were working to investigate a network of high-level cartel members responsible for transporting tons of cocaine from Colombia to Mexico, and ultimately on to the United States.

Prosecutors said a law enforcement surveillance photograph was sent to an alleged Mexican drug trafficker and the man was notified that he was a principal target of an investigation. In November, as members of the cartel discussed obtaining information about U.S. authorities investigations, one member referred to a source who had provided information in the past as “Ivan,” who others later called “the boss.”

Mr. Reyes is currently being held in custody in Chicago, authorities said. He is expected to appear in court next week.

