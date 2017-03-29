UPDATED

An F-16C fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning in a wooded area near Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, authorities said.

The single-engine aircraft, assigned to the 113th Wing of the D.C. Air National Guard, crashed about 9:15 a.m. just six miles south of the base. Officials at the base said the jet was flying with other Guard planes on a routine training mission.

The aircraft carried only one pilot, who ejected safely and sustained non-life threatening injuries, Andrews officials said.

“It’s very fortunate,” Prince George’s County Fire Chief Ben Barksdale told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “With a very heavily, densely populated area … for the pilot to be able to eject and not be injured, and for the plane to go down in a wooded area.”

Chief Barksdale said there was “trouble with the aircraft” before the crash, but he did not elaborate.

Fire department spokesman Mark Brady said the plane came down between two neighborhoods, about 200 yards from homes, in the area of Temple Hill Road and Woodells Court in Clinton. The crash ignited a small fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Fire officials were unable to confirm the cause of the plane crash, but they said there was no damage to nearby buildings and no one on the ground was injured.

People who live in the immediate area were evacuated to Clinton Grove Elementary School. Evacuees have been cleared to return to their homes. The school did not close.

Joint Base Andrews officials scheduled an afternoon press conference at the base.

Mr. Brady had been posting on social media photos and videos of the crash site. He later posted on Twitter: “At the request of Military Police on location at crash site I will be deleting any video and pictures posted on Social Media of crash area.”

In a tweet, the fire department spokesman advised residents who find anything they believe to be a part of the aircraft not touch or move it. They should call Joint Base Andrews at 240-857-8685.

The 113th Wing of the D.C. Air National Guard protects the nation capital’s airspace and deploys on global missions.

Known as the Fighting Falcon, the F-16 is the Air Force’s supersonic fighter that was first approved for production in 1976.

