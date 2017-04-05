FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The Patriots have re-signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden.

The signing was announced Wednesday by the team.

Bolden has spent all five of his NFL seasons in New England and has primarily been used on special teams. He has 20 career special teams’ tackles and one blocked punt.

Bolden appeared in 14 regular-season games in 2016, and all three playoff games. He had two special teams’ tackles in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over Atlanta.

