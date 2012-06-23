The man who ousted Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio from the law enforcement job he held for more than two decades is now shutting down his predecessor’s signature initiative — Tent City.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said the open air complex of jail tents created a “circus atmosphere.” On Tuesday, he announced his plan to shut down the 24-year-old compound.

“This facility is not a crime deterrent, it is not cost-efficient, and it is not tough on criminals,” said Sheriff Penzone, who was elected to replace Mr. Arpaio in November.

Mr. Arpaio was critical of the decision, telling local TV station KTVK-TV that closing Tent City was “the wrong decision.”

“But if he wants to close it, let the people decide in this county whether he’s making the right decision,” Mr. Arpaio said.

Tent City earned a reputation for being a miserable place to serve time, but Sheriff Penzone said many inmates actually preferred the outdoor environment to serving time in 6-foot-by-8-foot indoor cells.

During his six terms as sheriff, Mr. Arpaio touted the compound as a cost-saving measure and as proof of his promise to be tough on crime. But over the years, Tent City also provided Mr. Arpaio publicity and a regular backdrop for TV interviews.

The complex was expected to cost about $8.6 million in the current fiscal year, but recent inmate counts show the facility is all but vacant, the Arizona Republic reported. The complex held 1,700 inmates at its peak, but recently the population had dwindled to approximately 800 inmates.

Sheriff Penzone said the closure of the facility would save the county $4.5 million and that relocation of the current inmates will take up to six months.

Groups that have been critical of Mr. Arpaio’s policies, including the Tent City, were pleased by the announcement but indicated there was still much work to do to improve local jail facilities.

“Closing this facility is a good step forward for Maricopa County’s jail system, but there’s still work to do,” said Alessandra Soler, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona. “Maricopa County’s jails are plagued by the mistreatment of pre-trial detainees and remain under federal court oversight because of the ongoing abuse of people with mental health problems.”

Carlos Garcia, the director of immigrant rights group Puente Arizona, said he hoped Sheriff Penzone would next take action to remove federal immigration agents from the county’s main jail.

