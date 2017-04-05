PHILADELPHIA (AP) - There’s less parking in Philadelphia as the city prepares to host the 2017 NFL Draft.

Beginning Wednesday, parking is restricted along the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. More restrictions go into place next week.

The three-day NFL Draft Experience begins on April 27 and takes place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Eakins Oval and on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Arts.

