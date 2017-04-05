POWELL, Wyo. (AP) - A plan to build a drone manufacturing facility at a municipal airport in northern Wyoming has been canceled.

Less than a month after receiving tentative approval for a $435,400 state grant, GT Aeronautics and the city of Powell have decided to part ways on the project.

Mayor John Wetzel tells The Powell Tribune (https://goo.gl/Vkxhcm ) it’s difficult for an emerging business to commit to a long-term lease, which the city and state needed before they could pump almost half a million dollars into the building. Wetzel added that it’s unfortunate that the city didn’t already have a building that would work for GT Aeronautics.

Company President Tom Rullman had said the airport would be among the first to serve both piloted airplanes and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com

