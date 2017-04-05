NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Train passengers are facing delays while repairs continue days after a commuter train derailment inside New York City’s Penn Station.

New Jersey Transit is adding additional service during peak hours, but its trains are operating on a holiday schedule Wednesday. Buses and New York Waterway ferries are honoring NJ Transit’s rail tickets.

The Long Island Rail Road and Amtrak are operating on reduced schedules.

Monday’s derailment of a NJ train knocked out service to eight of 21 tracks. Crews for track owner Amtrak have been working to repair the damage and it may take until Thursday before regular schedules resume.

