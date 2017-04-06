LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has dismissed three players and suspended five others for violation of team rules.

The three players being dismissed from the team are: redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ja’Chai Baker; redshirt freshman linebacker Drew Harvey; and redshirt freshman fullback Zach Taylor.

The five players being suspended temporarily are: redshirt freshman running back Mike Green II; junior cornerback Antonio Hull; senior free safety Tim Kamana; redshirt freshman linebacker Adrian King; and junior linebacker Chavez Pownell Jr.

Bohl declined to provide any other details.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus