TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is halting payments to Amtrak following a second derailment at New York City’s Penn Station that is causing headaches for commuters in the nation’s busiest rail hub.

The Republican governor said in a letter to Amtrak’s chairman Wednesday that he directed New Jersey Transit to withhold funds until an independent inspection verifies Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor is in a state of good repair.

The governor also says he has asked the attorney general to consider filing a lawsuit to recover money that NJ Transit pays to use the rail line.

NJ Transit paid Amtrak $62 million last year for maintenance and upgrades.

Amtrak says it hopes to have full rail service restored by Friday as it repairs damage caused by Monday’s derailment.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus