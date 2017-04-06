KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man charged with killing a high school football player in East Tennessee has been convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of a potential witness.

News media report 22-year-old Richard Gregory Williams III was convicted Thursday in the shooting of 21-year-old Larry Eugene North a year ago. North survived.

Prosecutors believe Williams shot North in retaliation for speaking to Knoxville police about the December 2015 shooting death of 15-year-old Fulton High School sophomore Zaevion Dobson.

Sentencing was set for May 25.

North gave no indication what he told police about the Dobson shooting, and the judge blocked jurors from knowing which case North discussed with investigators.

Under cross-examination, North said the face of the person who shot him was cloaked by darkness and a hoodie the shooter wore.

