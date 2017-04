BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Two Montana State football players have been suspended indefinitely after being charged with distributing prescription drugs.

Coach Jeff Choate announced Thursday that junior Naijiel Hale and senior redshirt Darren Gardenhire were suspended but he did not give a reason.

Both were arrested Wednesday. Prosecutors allege Hale twice arranged the sale of Xanax to a confidential informant in February and that Gardenhire made one of the transfers.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Justice of the Peace Rick West set bail at $25,000 for Hale, who is charged with possessing and distributing dangerous drugs. Gardenhire’s bail was set at $20,000 Thursday on a distribution charge. They did not enter pleas.

Both transferred to Montana State after playing at Washington. Hale was dismissed from Washington in August 2015 and transferred to MSU in January 2016. Gardenhire left the Huskies last November and enrolled at MSU in January.

