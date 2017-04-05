A Las Vegas resident was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on a half-dozen felonies, including terrorism-related charges and possession of weapons of mass destruction, months after he first attracted the attention of local authorities.

Nicolai Howard Mork, 40, was indicted Wednesday on six felony charges, including three counts of making possible explosives with intent to manufacture, local media reported. He peacefully surrendered to police outside his Vegas home afterwards and was promptly taken into custody, a local CBS affiliate reported.

Mr. Mork was initially arrested in late December on charges of possessing explosives, a silencer and a gun with its serial number removed. He’d been free on bond in the months since, but was apprehended again this week after evidence presented by authorities prompted a Clark County grand jury to file further charges.

Las Vegas Deputy Chief Chris Jones told NBC News Thursday that investigators believe the suspect planted at least eight explosive devices in residential neighborhoods near his Las Vegas home between late October and his Dec. 30 arrest.

“We started seeing this pattern as these devices were deployed, and then similarities in the devices and the substances that they were constructed out of,” he said.

Some of the devices had “partially exploded, some had partially ignited and other were still intact,” he added, though no one was reported injured.

Inside his home, however, investigators say they found hundreds of pounds of chemicals of potentially dangerous chemicals, including ammonium nitrate, aluminum powder and red iron oxide.

“Due to the materials Mork had on hand, and how they were arranged and stored within his residence, I believe that Mork intended to utilize the components in his possession to create explosive and/or incendiary devices,” a Metro Police officer wrote in Wednesday’s arrest report, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

An attorney for Mork told The Associated Press their client legally possessed the materials. District Judge Douglas Herndon nonetheless set his bail Wednesday at $8 million — substantially more than the $220,000 Mork had to post after being arrested last time.