A Secret Service agent tasked with protecting Vice President Mike Pence has been suspended from the force and stripped of their security clearance after being allegedly caught with a prostitute last week at a Maryland hotel.

Police took an unidentified member of Mr. Pence’s security detail into custody late last week after responding to reports of suspicious activity taking place within a Montgomery County hotel room, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, citing law enforcement sources familiar with the incident.

The unidentified officer was arrested at the scene for soliciting prostitution and self-reported the incident afterwards to the Secret Service, CNN first reported. They were subsequently ordered to hand over all agent equipment, deprived of their security clearance and placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation, according to the network.

The Secret Service “is aware of an alleged incident involving an off-duty Secret Service employee,” a spokesperson told CNN Wednesday.

“The Secret Service takes allegations of criminal activity very seriously,” the agency said in a statement to ABC. “This matter is being investigated by our Office of Professional Responsibility to determine the facts.”

“The Secret Service is committed to ensuring that all employees are held to the highest level of professional and ethical standards of conduct,” the statement said.

Officials are considering a “full range of disciplinary actions,” a spokesperson told CNN.

In 2012, Secret Service agents assigned to President Obama’s security detail were disciplined after allegedly taking 20 prostitutes to their hotel rooms in Colombia, spurring the firing of eight officials as well as condemnation from the president’s eventual successor.

“Obama’s Secret Service catastrophe has openly revealed a great lack of respect for our President. If they respected him, this mess in Cartagena would have never happened,” President Trump tweeted at the time.

