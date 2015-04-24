Consuming sucralose, an artificial sweetener, can make you fat, researchers at George Washington University concluded in a new study.

The results were presented at the Endocrine Society annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, which took place between April 1-4.

People who consume sucralose — a compound found in popular zero-calorie sweeteners like Splenda — had an “overexpression of sweet taste receptors in their fat tissue.”

“We believe that low-calorie sweeteners promote additional fat formation by allowing more glucose to enter the cells, and promotes inflammation, which may be more detrimental in obese individuals,” Dr. Sabyasachi Sen, the lead author of the study, said in a press statement.

The researchers tested sucralose on stem cells and found that — for an amount equivalent to four cans of diet soda — it increased markers of fat production and inflammation in genes.

“Many health-conscious individuals like to consume low-calorie sweeteners as an alternative to sugar. However, there is increasing scientific evidence that these sweeteners promote metabolic dysfunction,” said Dr. Sen, who is also an associate professor of Medicine and Endocrinology at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

The population most at risk of these findings are those who are obese and diabetics, who must manage their sugar intake because of an overproduction of glucose in the body.

Dr. Sen said that more studies are needed in large numbers of people with diabetes and obesity to confirm the findings.

Sucralose is among five other artificial sweeteners listed by the American Diabetes Association as a safe alternative for diabetics.

The ADA put the number of people with diabetes in the U.S. at 29.1 million in 2012.

