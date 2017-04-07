SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Jayson DiManche to a one-year deal Friday.

DiManche entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013. He spent two seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 28 games and amassing 13 tackles, one pass defensed and 15 special teams tackles before being released in September 2015.

He has also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions. The Lions released him last September.

