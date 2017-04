ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed eight players, including cornerback Marcus Cromartie, who spent the previous three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cromartie had one start in 21 games for the 49ers and addresses Buffalo’s backfield depth. The Bills lost starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore in free agency, and released top backup Nickell Robey-Coleman, who has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bills also signed linebackers Jacob Lindsey, Junior Sylvestre and Eddie Yarbrough, defensive end Jake Metz and defensive back Bradley Sylve. Buffalo also addressed its offensive line depth by signing Cameron Jefferson and Jordan Mudge.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus