FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have signed former Canadian Football League All-Star cornerback John Ojo.

Ojo spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos. He helped them win the Grey Cup in 2015 and was selected a CFL West All-Star that season after having five interceptions and 41 tackles.

Ojo, 27, missed all of last season with an injured Achilles tendon and was not re-signed by the Eskimos.

He was undrafted out of Florida A&M; in 2014 and tried out for Seattle that spring, but was not signed.

