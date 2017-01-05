The Trump Organization and celebrity chef Jose Andres have settled their legal battle “as friends,” the company announced Friday.

President Trump sued Mr. Andres‘ ThinkFoodGroup in 2015 after the chef backed out of a deal to open a restaurant in Washington, D.C.’s Trump International Hotel in a protest against the president’s now-infamous campaign trail comments about Mexican illegal immigrants.

The Trump Organization and ThinkFoodGroup issued a joint statement Friday saying the lawsuit has been settled amicably “after nearly two years of hard fought litigation,” though the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“I am glad that we are able to put this matter behind us and move forward as friends,” Donald Trump Jr., who now manages The Trump Organization, said in a statement. “Without question, this is a ‘win-win’ for both of our companies.”

Mr. Andres said his company looked forward to working with The Trump Organization in the future.

“I am pleased that we were able to resolve our differences and move forward cooperatively, as friends,” he said in a statement. “Going forward, we are excited about the prospects of working together with the Trump Organization on a variety of programs to benefit the community.”

According to Politico, Mr. Trump was suing ThinkFoodGroup for $14 million, and Mr. Andres was countersuing for $8 million.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus