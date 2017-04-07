THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have signed former Southern California defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The Rams announced the agreement Friday with Robey-Coleman, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Buffalo.

Robey-Coleman was known as Nickell Robey during his Trojans career. He was a three-year starter from 2010-12 and an all-conference selection at USC, where he also returned kicks.

Robey-Coleman signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent and started 15 games for the Bills. Robey-Coleman largely played as a slot defensive back, getting three interceptions and five sacks.

Robey-Coleman is united yet again with receiver Robert Woods, who starred at USC from 2010-12 before spending his first four NFL seasons with Buffalo. Woods signed with the Rams last month.

