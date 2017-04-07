VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A landslide has blocked train tracks between Vancouver and Kelso, disrupting Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle until Sunday.

The Columbian reports (https://goo.gl/0cwn7f) five trains that run between Seattle and Portland were canceled Friday.

Amtrak Cascades and Amtrak Coast Starlight service also is suspended between Vancouver and Kelso. Regular train service will operate north of Seattle and south of Portland.

BNSF Railway, which owns the track, has placed a 48 hour moratorium on train travel through the area until Sunday.

Amtrak is working on alternate bus transportation for passengers.

Passengers seeking refunds should go to Amtrak.com or call 800-USA-RAIL.

