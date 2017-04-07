LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas high school coach who was arrested earlier this week faces domestic battery charges.

Court records show that Bishop Gorman High School Football Coach Kenneth Sanchez was arrested Tuesday. Officials say Sanchez is currently out of police custody.

A criminal complaint against Sanchez says he was accused of battery constituting domestic violence against the mother of his child Brooke Jade Stewart on Dec. 25. Stewart told police Sanchez was at her residence to pick up their son when he approached her from behind and punched her.

Sanchez has refused to comment on the incident.

His attorney Ross Goodman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday that there is no truth behind the accusations.

A trial is scheduled for May 30.

