Hollywood actress Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have reportedly ended their three-year relationship.

The romantic life of the NFL’s Super Bowl XLV champion and MVP has been relentlessly covered by entertainment websites due to his relationship with Ms. Munn and an ongoing family feud that began at its inception. The 33-year-old actress was seen with an engagement ring on her finger in January, but now a source tells People magazine the relationship is over.

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” the source said Friday. “’[They remain] close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

A source previously told the magazine that family strife linked to Ms. Munn and his brother Jordan’s appearance on “The Bachelorette” was an ongoing problem.

“I have a great relationship with my brother Luke,” Jordan said during his 2016 stint on the show. “Me and Aaron really don’t have much of a relationship … It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family, my parents and my brother. It’s not ideal, and I love him. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has and the demands from people he has. [I] don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now.”

NFL fans, particularly in Wisconsin, have also used the feud to speculate as to its affect on the 36-year-old quarterback’s performance.

“One in the news is enough for us,” said father Ed Rodgers in a Jan. 15 interview with The New York Times. “Fame can change things.”

