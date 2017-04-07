RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation say passengers who use the Piedmont and Carolinian will need to plan accordingly for the next month as Norfolk Southern performs routine maintenance and improvements.

A news release from NCDOT said Carolinian train 80 and Piedmont trains 73, 74, 75 and 76 will only operate between Raleigh and Kannapolis beginning April 10. Passengers will be bused between Charlotte and Kannapolis. Carolinian train 79 will provide service to Charlotte, but will wait up to 30 minutes at Kannapolis for crews to complete their work.

Piedmont trains 74 and 75 will be cancelled on April 12 and 13.

Beginning April 17 and continuing through May 10, Piedmont trains 74 and 75 will be cancelled on Monday through Thursday of each week between Greensboro and Raleigh.

