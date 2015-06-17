The Redskins signed offensive lineman John Kling, the team announced Thursday.

Kling, 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, went undrafted out of Buffalo last season but was eventually signed by the Chicago Bears.

He played in one preseason game for Chicago before getting released, then continuing his career in the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League. Kling most recently was with the Philadelphia Soul of the AFL.

Kling played both tackle positions at Buffalo, where his unit allowed only seven sacks in his senior season and Kling was named to the All-MAC Conference Second Team in 2015. With his addition, the Redskins now have 12 offensive linemen under contract.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus