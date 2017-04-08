BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Former Wahpeton High School and North Dakota State University football standout Ryan Smith has retired from professional football.

Smith’s pro career took him north of the border, where he played two seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and one for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

The 25-year-old receiver recently announced his retirement, saying he wants to pursue interests outside of football.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus