NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Winners of the 2016 Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and APME professional and college contests were announced Saturday, April 8, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thirty-six AP-member newspapers, television and radio stations and 11 colleges submitted nearly 1,000 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports coverage from 2016. The professional contest was sponsored by Middle Tennessee State University’s School of Journalism.

The awards honored exemplary journalistic work published and broadcast in 2016 in Tennessee. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing about 4,000 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.

John Seigenthaler Award of Excellence: Nate Morabito, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Greene Valley Abuse Investigation.”

Outstanding News Operation: The Tennessean.

Journalist of the Year - Newspaper: 1, Kendi Rainwater, Chattanooga Times Free Press; 2, Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean.

Journalist of the Year - TV: 1, Jeremy Finley, WSMV-TV, Nashville; 2, Felicia Bolton, WMC-TV, Memphis; HM, Phil Williams, WTVF-TV, Nashville; HM, Jerry Askin, WMC-TV, Memphis.

Journalist of the Year - Radio: Chas Sisk, WPLN, Nashville.

NEWSPAPERS DIVISION I (Daily circulation under 15,000)

Features: 1, Andy Meek, Daily News, “The Grind: Budding Music Ecosystem Helping Memphis Musicians Make It”’; 2, Cameron Judd, The Greeneville Sun, “Etchings Resonate a Storied History”; 3, Bill Dries, Daily News, “Massacre: 1866 and the Battle Over How Memphis History Is Told”; HM, Ken Little, The Greeneville Sun, “Bound and Determined to Save Her Sister.”

Sports-Outdoors: 1, Don Wade, Daily News; 2, Darren Reese, The Greeneville Sun; 3, Kevin Weaks, Union City Daily Messenger.

Business News: 1, Andy Meek, Daily News, “Defining Transparency”; 2, Bill Dries, Daily News, “Bursting the Bubble/Blue-Collar High School”; 3, Don Wade, Daily News, “Under Pressure: Facing Criticism, Urban Child Institute Poised for Change.”

Editorials: 1, Michael Reneau, The Greeneville Sun; 2, The Memphis News Editorial Board, Daily News; 3, Doug Headrick, The Daily Post-Athenian.

Daily Deadline: 1, Bill Dries, Daily News, “Black Lives Matter Protest Draws Thousands”; 2, The Daily Post-Athenian, “Tornado”; 3, The Greeneville Sun, “3 Girls Fall From Ferris Wheel”; HM, Union City Daily Messenger, “Levee Breach/Man Arraigned.”

Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Reporting: 1, Kristen Early, The Greeneville Sun, “Greene County Fair Incident.”

Video: 1, Helen Comer, The Daily News Journal, “Tragedy Hits Home”; 2, Kristen Early, The Greeneville Sun, “Hatchery Business is Cracking Up to be Prolific.”

Multimedia: 1, The Greeneville Sun, “Ferris Wheel Tragedy”; 2, The Greeneville Sun, “Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic”; 3, Brian Cutshall and Staff, The Greeneville Sun, “Best of Preps 2016.”

Feature Photography: 1, Helen Comer, The Daily News Journal, “A Family’s Pain”; 2, Chris Menees, Union City Daily Messenger; 3, Helen Comer, The Daily News Journal, “Kool Aid Stand”; HM, Helen Comer, The Daily News Journal, “Remembering Omar.”

Sports Photography: 1, Helen Comer, The Daily News Journal, “We Did It!”; 2, Darrren Reese, The Greeneville Sun; 3, Helen Comer, The Daily News Journal, “Bringing Home the Trophy.”

Spot News Photography: 1, Helen Comer, The Daily News Journal, “Fearful Moment”; 2, Helen Comer, The Daily News Journal, “Young Activist”; 3, Darren Reese, The Greeneville Sun, “Gatlinburg Wildfire.”

Photojournalism: 1, Chris Menees, Union City Daily Messenger, “Fair Share of the Fun”; 2, Darren Reese, The Greeneville Sun, “South Greene Girls’ Basketball State Championship”; 3, Helen Comer, Michelle Willard and Nancy DeGennaro, The Daily News Journal, “Trail of Tears”; HM, Donna Ryder, Union City Daily Messenger, “Walk of Hope.”

Individual Achievement / Body of Work in Photography: 1, Andrew Breig, Daily News; 2, Chris Menees, Union City Daily Messenger.

NEWSPAPERS DIVISION II (Daily circulation from 15,001 to 50,000)

Features: 1, Tammy Childress, Bristol Herald Courier, “Paws for Help”; 2, Nick Shepherd, Kingsport Times-News, “Measuring a Life: Penelope McCall Made Deep Impact in Her Short Life”; 3, Ray Howze, The Leaf Chronicle, “Desert Storm a Milestone for 101st Airborne.”

Sports-Outdoors: 1, Autumn Allison, The Leaf Chronicle; 2, Melanie Tucker, The Daily Times; 3, Brandon Shields, The Jackson Sun; HM, Douglas Fritz, Johnson City Press.

Business News: 1, Jimmy Settle, The Leaf Chronicle; 2, Tammy Childress, Bristol Herald Courier; 3, Nathan Baker, Johnson City Press.

Editorials: 1, Chris Smith, The Leaf Chronicle; 2, Robert Houk, Johnson City Press; 3, Cliff Cumber, Bristol Herald Courier.

Daily Deadline: 1, The Jackson Sun, “Noah Chamberlin Found”; 2, The Daily Times, “Firestorm”; 3, The Daily Times, “Ambush Ends Stellar Career”; HM, Bristol Herald Courier, “Racially Motivated Shootings in Bristol.”

Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Reporting: 1, Johnson City Press, “The Opioid War.”

Video: 1, Kenneth Cummings, The Jackson Sun, “Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 995 Honor Guard Rehearsal”; 2, Joy Kimbrough, The Daily Times, “Remembering Farmer Bob”; 3, Ayrika Whitney and Autumn Allison, The Leaf Chronicle, “Austin Peay Rebuild Starts from the Ground Up”; HM, Ayrika Whitney, The Leaf Chronicle, “Local Veteran Family Benefits from Hemp Legislation.”

Multimedia: 1, Ayrika Whitney, The Leaf Chronicle, “Clarksville Veteran Family Finds Hope in Hemp”; 2, Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times-News, “Dog Rescued from 30-Foot Hole at Phipps Bend.”

Feature Photography: 1, C.B. Schmelter, The Jackson Sun, “Crime March”; 2, Earl Neikirk, Bristol Herald Courier, “Watermelon Eating Contest”; 3, C.B. Schmelter, The Jackson Sun, “Chiefs Challenge.”

Sports Photography: 1, Earl Neikirk, Bristol Herald Courier, “Football Hurdle”; 2, C.B. Schmelter, The Jackson Sun, “Defeat”; 3, Ayrika Whitney, The Leaf Chronicle, “Conference Champions”; HM, C.B. Schmelter, The Jackson Sun, “Soccer Header.”

Spot News Photography: 1, Ayrika Whitney, The Leaf Chronicle, “Mother and Child Hit by Car”; 2, C.B. Schmelter, The Jackson Sun, “House Fire”; 3, Earl Neikirk, Bristol Herald Courier, “Interstate Logging Wreck.”

Photojournalism: 1, Ayrika Whitney, The Leaf Chronicle, “Noah’s Story”; 2, C.B. Schmelter, The Jackson Sun, “Search for Noah Chamberlin”; 3, Joy Kimbrough, The Daily Times, “Remembering Hannah Tate: Student with Big Heart Memorialized, Celebrated at Service”; HM, Kenneth Cummings, The Jackson Sun, “Community Prayer for Noah Chamberlin.”

Individual Achievement / Body of Work in Photography: 1, C.B. Schmelter, The Jackson Sun; 2, Earl Neikirk, Bristol Herald Courier; 3, David Crigger, Bristol Herald Courier.

NEWSPAPERS DIVISION III (Daily circulation over 50,000)

Features: 1, The Tennessean, “Rivers of Tennessee”; 2, Casey Phillips and Shawn Ryan, Chattanooga Times Free Press; 3, Tom Charlier, The Commercial Appeal.

Sports-Outdoors: 1, Stephen Hargis, Chattanooga Times Free Press; 2, Dan Fleser, Knoxville News Sentinel; 3, Tom Schad, The Commercial Appeal; HM, Joe Rexrode, Adam Sparks and Jason Wolf, The Tennessean.

Business News: 1, Dave Flessner, Mike Pare and Alex Green, Chattanooga Times Free Press; 2, Ted Evanoff, The Commercial Appeal; 3, Jamie McGee and Larry McCormack, The Tennessean, “Rethink Haiti.”

Editorials: 1, Pam Sohn, Chattanooga Times Free Press; 2, David Plazas, The Tennessean; 3, Jerome Wright, The Commercial Appeal.

Daily Deadline: 1, Kendi Rainwater, Andy Sher and Emmett Gienapp, Chattanooga Times Free Press, “Woodmore School Bus Crash”; 2, The Tennessean, “Blue Angels Plane Crash”; 3, Yolanda Jones, The Commercial Appeal, “Counting our Dead: 200 Homicides.”

Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Reporting: 1, The Tennessean, “The Jeremy Durham Investigation.”

Video: 1, Maura Friedman and Mary Helen Miller, Chattanooga Times Free Press, “The Poverty Puzzle”; 2, Amy Smotherman Burgess, Knoxville News Sentinel, “Pat Summitt”; 3, Karen Kraft, The Tennessean, “Sexual Harassment in Tennessee State Government”; HM, Lesley Dale and Ellis Smith, Chattanooga Times Free Press, “Chattanooga Remembers July 16.”

Multimedia: 1, Matt McClane, Ellis Smith and Ken Barrett, Chattanooga Times Free Press, “The Poverty Puzzle”; 2, The Tennessean, “New Nashville”; 3, Jason Viera, Jane Roberts and Mike Brown, The Commercial Appeal, “First Class: St. George.”

Feature Photography: 1, Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean, “Dre Litaker”; 2, Tim Barber, Chattanooga Times Free Press, “Dedication Runs Deep”; 3, Jim Weber, The Commercial Appeal, “Mowtivated”; HM, Jim Weber, The Commercial Appeal, “You Call that a Roar?”

Sports Photography: 1, The Tennessean, “Selected Shots”; 2, Brianna Paciorka, Knoxville News Sentinel, “Selected Shots”; 3, Dan Henry, Chattanooga Times Free Press, “Sweet Redemption”; HM, Nikki Boertman, The Commercial Appeal, “Who Says the Big Man Can’t Sink a Game-Winning Three?”

Spot News Photography: 1, Amy Smotherman Burgess, Knoxville News Sentinel; 2, Mike Brown, The Commercial Appeal; 3, Dan Henry, Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Photojournalism: 1, Mike Brown, The Commercial Appeal, “The St. George’s Experiment”; 2, The Tennessean, “Rivers of Tennessee”; 3, Doug Strickland, Chattanooga Times Free Press, “Blue Collar Blues”; HM, Mark Weber, The Commercial Appeal, “Behind the Scenes at University of Memphis Summer Football Camp.”

Individual Achievement / Body of Work in Photography: 1, Jim Weber, the Commercial Appeal; 2, Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean; 3, Doug Strickland, Chattanooga Times Free Press; HM, Yalonda James, The Commercial Appeal.

TELEVISION DIVISION I (Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville markets)

Short Light Feature: 1, Brittany Tarwater, WYLT-TV, Knoxville, “Waving Man Deserves Salute”; 2, Terry Bulger and Andrew Baker, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “Nashville School of the Arts”; HM, Forrest Sanders, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “Listen”; HM, Mary Scott, WBIR-TV, Knoxville, “Thankful Teacher.”

Long Light Feature: 1, David Dixon, Ryan O’Donnell and Sarah Self, WATE-TV, Knoxville, “Smoky Mountain Air Show”; 2, Alan Devine and Eric Egan, WKRN-TV, Nashville, “McMinnville Lanes”; HM, Forrest Sanders, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “Smile”; HM, Mike Rose and Jesse Knutson, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “The First Burst.”

Short Serious News Story: 1, Kelsey Leyrer, WVLT-TV, Knoxville, “Each Step of the Way”; 2, Becca Habegger, WBIR-TV, Knoxville, “Construction Site Draws Sharp Criticism”; HM, Forrest Sanders, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “For Katy”; HM, Emily Luxen, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “100 Year Old East Nashville Fire.”

Long Serious News Story: 1, Alanna Autler and Zina Bauman, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “A Case For Murder”; 2, Chris Conte and Mike Rose, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “911: What’s Your Emergency”; HM, Sasha Jones, Jeremy Jones and Matt Youmans, WMC-TV, Memphis, “How Are You Using that Training?”; HM, Samantha Fisher, WKRN-TV, Nashville, “Blue Angels Widow.”

Sports Feature: 1, Amanda Hara and Lance Pettiford, WVLT-TV, Knoxville, “Rescue Me: Nourished by Love”; 2, David Hodge and Paul Jones, WZTV-TV, Nashville, “Coach Downs”; HM, Chris Harris, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “What A Shot”; HM, Brian Hallett and Rudy Kalis, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “TSU Basketball.”

Enterprise: 1, Lindsay Bramson and Zina Bauman, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “911: When Every Second Counts”; 2, Alanna Autler and Zina Bauman, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “All in the Family”; HM, Ben Hall, Kevin Wisniewski and Bob Stinnett, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “Newschannel 5 Investigates: Homeless Busing”; HM, Samantha Fisher, WKRN-TV, Nashville.

Political Coverage: 1, Alanna Autler, Demetria Kalodimos and Hayley Mason, WSMV-TV, Nashville; 2, Chris Bundgaard, WKRN-TV, Nashville; HM, Jason Lamb, Catherine Steward and Angie Dones, WTVF-TV, Nashville.

Public Affairs: 1, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “Smoky Mountains Wildfire Telethon”; 2, Elbert Tucker, Alison Coe and Ashley Zarach, WKRN-TV, Nashville, “Crime Tracker Roadblock”; HM, Lori Tucker, WATE-TV, Knoxville, “Gatlinburg Wildfires Red Cross Telethon.”

Multimedia: 1, Nick Beres, Jared Turner and NewsChannel 5 Web Team, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “Buzzworthy Bees!”; 2, WATE-TV, Knoxville; HM, Jared Turner, Phil Williams and NewsChannel 5 Web Team, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “Making the Grade”; HM, WKRN-TV, Nashville.

Investigative: 1, Phil Williams and Bryan Staples, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “MNPS Director of Schools”; 2, Lindsay Bramson and Zina Bauman, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “Burglar Alarm Response Times”; HM, Alanna Autler and Zina Bauman, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “That’s Exactly The Bitch I Thought You’d Be”; HM, Lindsay Bramson and Zina Bauman, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “Waiting on a Paycheck.”

Spot News: 1, WVLT-TV, Knoxville, “Fire in the Smokies”; 2, Chris Conte, Mathew Torres and Catherine Steward, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “Fire on the Mountain”; HM, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “Blue Angels Crash”; HM, Casey Wheeless, WVLT-TV, Knoxville, “Chattanooga Bus Crash.”

Weather Coverage: 1, Lisa Spencer, Paul Heggen and Dan Thomas, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “Snow Shuts Down Music City”; 2, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “Wild Weather”; HM, WKRN-TV, Nashville, “Morning Snow.”

Videography: 1, WTVF-TV, Nashville; 2, David Hodge, WZTV-TV, Nashville; HM, WSMV-TV, Nashville.

TV Editing: 1, David Dixon, Ryan O’Donnell and Sarah Self, WATE-TV, Knoxville; 2, Forrest Sanders, WSMV-TV, Nashville; HM, Ryan Brooker, WZTV-TV, Nashville.

TV Producing: 1, Matthew Parker, WSMV-TV, Nashville; 2, Rhonda Roberts, WTVF-TV, Nashville; HM, Jeff McClain, WATE-TV, Knoxville; HM, Calie Sneed, WKRN-TV, Nashville.

TV News Videographer: 1, Zach Tucker, WSMV-TV, Nashville; 2, Forrest Sanders, WSMV-TV, Nashville; HM, Hector Gardea, WKRN-TV, Nashville.

TV Weather Anchor: 1, Lisa Spencer, WSMV-TV, Nashville; 2, Ken Weathers, WATE-TV, Knoxville; HM, Paul Heggen, WSMV-TV, Nashville; HM, Danielle Breezy, WKRN-TV, Nashville.

TV Sportscaster: 1, Cory Curtis, WKRN-TV, Nashville; 2, Paul Jones, WZTV-TV, Nashville.

TV Reporter: 1, Becca Habegger, WBIR-TV, Knoxville; 2, Jerry Askin, WMC-TV, Memphis; HM, Lindsay Bramson, WSMV-TV, Nashville; HM, Felicia Bolton, WMC-TV, Memphis.

TV News Anchor: 1, Amanda Hara, WVLT-TV, Knoxville; 2, Tracy Kornet, WSMV-TV, Nashville; HM, Bo Williams, WATE-TV, Knoxville.

TV Newscast: 1, Christa Spencer, WSMV-TV, Nashville, “Blue Angels Crash”; 2, WTVF-TV, Nashville, “Fire on The Mountain”; HM, WKRN-TV, Nashville, “News2 at10.”

TELEVISION DIVISION II (Chattanooga, Johnson City, Jackson, Bristol)

Short Light Feature: 1, Kelsey Bagwell and Mikey Fuller, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Paws to Read”; 2, Lauren St. Germain and Blaine Headrick, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Tornado-Damaged Piano”; HM, Kim Chapman and Dakota Casteel, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Alex Burd: Living Legacy.”

Long Light Feature: 1, Josh Smith, Phillip Murrell and Doug Counts, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Refusing to Be Silenced by ALS”; 2, Kelly McCarthy and Lee Broome, WRCB-TV, Chattanooga, “Emma Strong”; HM, Latricia Thomas and Blaine Headrick, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Made in our Hometown”; HM, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Price of Freedom.”

Short Serious News Story: 1, Kelly McCarthy and George Mitchell, WRCB-TV, Chattanooga, “Dry Ground Burn Demonstration”; 2, Curtis McCloud, Chris Greer and Will Morris, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Suspect Sushi”; HM, Lindsay Manning and Katherine Marchand, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Tornado Survivor”; HM, Stephanie Santostasi and Houston Brock, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Silence and Violence.”

Long Serious News Story: 1, Nate Morabito and Phillip Murrell, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Injustice in the Valley”; 2, Josh Roe and Brent McDonald, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Navy Officer Re-lives Terror Attack”; HM, Nate Morabito, Phillip Murrell and Ted Overbay, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Tired TDOT Workers.”

Sports Feature: 1, Heather Williams, WCYB-TV, Bristol, “Vintage Baseball”; 2, Dave Keylon, Dustin Kramer and Dave Staley, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “The Roster: Football Player and Cowboy”; HM, Kane O’Neill, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Pain and Perseverance”; HM, Brittany Martin, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Coach’s Legacy.”

Enterprise: 1, Nate Morabito and Phillip Murrell, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Police Released”; 2, Brittany Martin and Drew Reed, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Pornography Addiction”; HM, Jordan Hall, WBBJ-TV, Jackson, “Hardin County Animal Rescue”; HM, Calvin Sneed, Brent McDonald and Blaine Headrick, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Fire Towers.”

Political Coverage: 1, Nate Morabito and Phillip Murrell, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Veterans Deserve Better”; 2, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “March 2016 Primaries”; HM, Katherine Marchand, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga.

Public Affairs: 1, Nate Morabito, Phillip Murrell and WJHL Staff, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Nursing Board Discipline Delays”; 2, Nate Morabito, Phillip Murrell and Will Morris, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Victims Jailed”; HM, Derrall Stalvey, Liz Overton and WRCB Staff, WRCB-TV, Chattanooga, “State of Education Town Hall.”

Investigative: 1, Nate Morabito and Phillip Murrell, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Injustice in the Valley”; 2, Nate Morabito and WJHL Staff, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Nursing Board Discipline Delays”; HM, Nate Morabito and Phillip Murrell, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Veterans Deserve Better.”

Spot News: 1, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Gatlinburg Fire Coverage”; 2, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Bristol Tennessee Shooting”; HM, Katherine Marchand, Lindsay Manning and Houston Brock, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Students Abandoned.”

Weather Coverage: 1, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Deadly Tornadoes”; 2, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Ice and Snow Hazard”; HM, WRCB-TV, Chattanooga, “Drought and Tornadoes Strike Tennessee Valley”; HM, Bethany Thompson, WBBJ-TV, Jackson, “Kenton Flooding.”

Videography: 1, Blaine Headrick, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga; 2, Phillip Murrell and Nate Morabito, WJHL-TV, Johnson City; HM, Chris Greer and Will Morris, WJHL-TV, Johnson City.

TV Editing: 1, Phillip Murrell, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Refusing to Be Silenced by ALS”; 2, Lee Broome, WRCB-TV, Chattanooga; HM, Chris Greer, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “The History of the Dollywood Train.”

TV Producing: 1, Yasmeen Elayan, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “November 29 Show”; 2, Yasmeen Elayan, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Battle at Bristol Preview Special”; HM, Karissa Winstead, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “Battle at Bristol Pregame Special”; HM, Emily Kulick, WRCB-TV, Chattanooga.

TV News Videographer: 1, Chris Greer, WJHL-TV, Johnson City; 2, Lindsay Manning, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga; HM, Lee Broome, WRCB-TV, Chattanooga; HM, Phillip Murrell, WJHL-TV, Johnson City.

TV Weather Anchor: 1, Paul Barys, WRCB-TV, Chattanooga; 2, Jeremy Eisenzopf, WJHL-TV, Johnson City; HM, David Glenn, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga; HM, Mark Reynolds, WJHL-TV, Johnson City.

TV Sportscaster: 1, Jill Jelnick, WRCB-TV, Chattanooga; 2, Kenny Hawkins, WJHL-TV, Johnson City; HM, Jamal Williams, WDEF-TV, Chattanooga.

TV Reporter: 1, Nate Morabito, WJHL-TV, Johnson City; 2, Sydney Cameron, WJHL-TV, Johnson City; HM, Stephanie Santostasi, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga; HM, Hannah Lawrence, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga.

TV News Anchor: 1, Paul Johnson, WCYB-TV, Bristol; 2, Josh Roe, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga; HM, Josh Smith, WJHL-TV, Johnson City; HM, Curtis McCloud, WJHL-TV, Johnson City.

TV Newscast: 1, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “November 29 Newscast”; 2, WTVC-TV, Chattanooga, “Terror Attack: One Year Later”; HM, WJHL-TV, Johnson City, “July 7 Newscast.”

COMBINED COMMERCIAL AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO CATEGORIES

Radio Newscaster: Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City.

Documentary: Terry Likes, TN Radio Network, Nashville, “Spiraling Out of Control: When Sports Becomes the Lead Story.”

COMMERCIAL RADIO DIVISION

Light Feature: 1, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City, “Local World War II Stories”; 2, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City, “Reaction to Passing of Sheriff.”

Serious News Story: 1, Terry Likes, TN Radio Network, Nashville, “When Sports Becomes News: Domestic Violence and Its Impact on College and Professional Sports”; 2, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City, “Preparing for Winter Storm”; HM, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City, “Local Chief’s Reaction to Officer Shootings.”

Sports Feature: 1, Terry Likes, TN Radio Network, Nashville, “When Sports Becomes News: Domestic Violence and Its Impact on College and Professional Sports”; 2, Terry Likes, TN Radio Network, Nashville, “Trading Places: The Transfer Culture of College Athletes”; HM, Derek Kelley, WCMT, Martin, “UT Martin-Southeast Missouri Football Game.”

Breaking News: 1, Duane Nelson, WTFM, Kingsport, “Bluff City Board Meeting Turns Nasty”; 2, Duane Nelson, WKPT, Kingsport, “Man Abducts Niece “; HM, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City, “Winter Storm Forecast.”

Use of Sound: 1, Duane Nelson, WTFM, Kingsport, “Bristol Meeting Gets Heated”; 2, Terry Likes, TN Radio Network, Nashville, “Changing of the Guard: Effect of Turnover in Late Night TV Talk Programs.”

Enterprise: 1, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City, “Honoring the Passing of Sheriff Hopper”; 2, Duane Nelson, WTFM, Kingsport, “Gatlinburg Fires Three Part Feature”; HM, Terry Likes, TN Radio Network, Nashville, “When Sports Becomes News: Domestic Violence and Its Impact on College and Professional Sports.”

Spot News: 1, Duane Nelson, WTFM, Kingsport, “Three Children Fall from Ferris Wheel”; 2, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City, “Chief’s Reaction to Dallas Shooting.”

Weather Coverage: 1, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City, “Preparing Public for Blizzard Forecast”; 2, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City, “Weather Alert Day.”

Radio Newscast: 1, Duane Nelson, WTFM, Kingsport; 2, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City; HM, Charles Choate, KYTN, Union City.

NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO DIVISION

Light Feature: 1, Mike Osborne, WMOT, Murfreesboro, “Giving til it Hurts: Troy Snell, Animal Rescuer”; 2, Emily Siner, WPLN, Nashville, “On Nashville’s Lower Broadway, the Bachelorette Boom Is Big Business”; HM, Rhiannon Gilbert, WMOT, Murfreesboro, “5 Spot’s Motown Mondays: Everyone Wants to be Here.”

Serious News Story: 1, Meribah Knight, WPLN, Nashville, “Trump’s Election Leaves Two Nashville Neighbors with Excitement and Fear”; 2, Tony Gonzalez, WPLN, Nashville, “For Two Nashville Moms, a Deeper Meaning in Marine Week”; HM, Mike Osborne, WMOT, Murfreesboro, “Tenn. Overdose Epidemic: People Often View Addiction as a Moral Failure.”

Interview: 1, Chas Sisk, WPLN, Nashville, “How Donald Trump and Some Internet Trolls Turned a Middle Tennessee Pundit’s Life Upside Down”; 2, Emily Siner, WPLN, Nashville, “Movers & Thinkers: Where Does Creativity Come From?”

Writing: 1, Rhiannon Gilbert, WMOT, Murfreesboro, “5 Spot’s Motown Mondays: Everyone Wants to Be Here”; 2, Stephen Leon Alligood, WMOT, Murfreesboro, “Middle Tennessee’s Mower Drivin’ Man”; HM, Mike Osborne, WMOT, Murfreesboro, “Tenn. Overdose Epidemic: People Often View Addiction as a Moral Failure.”

Use of Sound: 1, Tony Gonzalez, WPLN, Nashville, “Urban Chicken Fad Wanes In Nashville, Leaving The Diehards To Roost”; 2, Blake Farmer, WPLN, Nashville, “This Tennessee School May Have the Most Memorable Mantra in College Athletics”; HM, Mike Osborne, WMOT, Murfreesboro, “Giving til it Hurts: Homeless Advocate Jason Bennett.”

Radio Newscast: 1, Jason Moon Wilkins, WPLN, Nashville; 2, Natasha Senjanovic, WPLN, Nashville.

2016 TENNESSEE AP COLLEGE COMPETITION

COLLEGE NEWSPAPER DIVISION

College Photojournalist: 1, Ziyi Liu and Madeline Stewart, Vanderbilt University, “Vanderbilt Trap Shooting”; 2, David Floyd, East Tennessee State University, “ETSU Student in Gorilla Mask Confronts Black Lives Matter Demonstrators”; 3, Chaneice Jackson, Austin Peay State University, “The All State: Chaneice Jackson.”

Feature Story: 1, Ashley Coker, Middle Tennessee State University, “Count to Five: The Story of a Campus Sexual Assault”; 2, Michael Lipps, UT - Knoxville, “Knoxville Resident Hitches Coffee Shop to His Cycle”; 3, Jessica Plyler, Trevecca Nazarene University, “Junior Social Justice Major Takes Story to Washington.”

Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Bradi Musil, UT - Knoxville, “Landmark Properties Sets Standard for Disappointment”; 2, Sarah Friedman and Zoe Shancer, Vanderbilt University, “Following Up on the Demand for Faculty Diversity”; 3, Sarah Taylor, Middle Tennessee State University, “Female Professors Underpaid.”

News Graphic/Illustration: 1, Daily Beacon Staff, UT - Knoxville, “Daily Beacon Covers 2016”; 2, Samantha Wycoff, Middle Tennessee State University, “Sex Edition”; 3, Javontae Allen, Austin Peay State University, “The All State: Javontae Allen.”

News Story: 1, Middle Tennessee State University, “De-Forestation Issue”; 2, Kimberly Sebring, Lee University, “Lee Team Serves Polk County Residents in Tornado Aftermath”; 3, David Floyd and Alexia Stewart, East Tennessee State University, “ETSU Student in Gorilla Mask Confronts Black Lives Matter Demonstrators”; HM, Zoe Shancer and Matt Lieberson, Vanderbilt University, “Friends, Professors Reflect on Taylor Force’s Tragic Death.”

Newspaper Reporter: 1, Bailey Basham, Trevecca Nazarene University; 2, Sarah Friedman, Vanderbilt University; 3, Jordan Hensley, East Tennessee State University; HM, Amanda Freuler, Middle Tennessee State University.

Specialized / Topic Reporting: 1, Brooklyn Dance and Jessica Plyler, Trevecca Nazarene University, “Going to Chapel Doesn’t Mean Participating for Some Students”; 2, Tom Cruise, UT - Knoxville, “Space Technology Reporting”; 3, Matt Lieberson, Vanderbilt University, “Anchor Down the Aisle”; HM, Blake Bouza, Lee University, “Lamb Casts Net of Service Across Lee University.”

Sports Reporting: 1, Noah Houck, Austin Peay State University, “The All State: Noah Houck”; 2, Chad Magee, Lee University, “The Price of Play: International Student Athletes Struggle to Obtain Student and Work Visas”; 3, Andrew Preston, Trevecca Nazarene University, “Trojan Player Thought Career Ended after High School.”

College Media Website: 1, Vanderbilt University, “Vanderbilt Hustler”; 2, Middle Tennessee State University; 3, Belmont University, “Belmont Vision.”

COLLEGE ONLINE DIVISION

Online Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Sam Zern and Zoe Shancer, Vanderbilt University, “Hidden Dores Protest One Year Later”; 2, Amanda Freuler, Middle Tennessee State University, “Tennessee College Students Graduate into New Beginnings and a Pay Gap”; 3, Bailey Basham, Trevecca Nazarene University, “Campus Officials Denounce Hateful Social Media Posts in Wake of Election”; HM, Cole Gray, Lipscomb University, “Asbestos Found in Chemistry Department; Professor Assures Safety.”

Online Multimedia Journalist: 1, Amanda Frueler, Middle Tennessee State University, “Tennessee College Students Graduate into New Beginnings and a Pay Gap”; 2, Anna Butrico, Vanderbilt University, “Sexual Assault on Vanderbilt’s Campus: Policy, Procedures, and Progress”; 3, Jackson Jones, Middle Tennessee State University, “Chemical Spill Closes Down I-24; Homes Evacuated.”

Online Multimedia Package: 1, Lumination Network Staff, Lipscomb University, “Dove Awards at Lipscomb University”; 2, Ziyi Liu, Bosley Jarrett and Muhammad Hafiz, Vanderbilt University, “Discovery Day”; 3, Sara Snoddy, Middle Tennessee State University, “How Anti-LGBT Legislation Could Affect MTSU Students.”

Online Ongoing Coverage: 1, Sarah Taylor, Middle Tennessee State University, “Forrest Hall Name Change”; 2, Daily Beacon Staff, UT - Knoxville, “Pride Center Vandalism”; 3, Riley Wallace and Zach Gilchriest, Belmont University, “Belmont Freshman Expelled Following Controversial Snapchat.”

Online Specialized / Topic Reporting: 1, Josh Hamburger, Vanderbilt University, “What Makes a Champion”; 2, Marissa Gaston, Middle Tennessee State University, “Electric Western: The Wildest Nashville Dance Party You’ve Never Heard Of”; 3, Rhiannon Gilbert, Middle Tennessee State University, “Not Your Grandma’s Dance Scene: A Look at Blues Dance Nashville.”

Online Sports Coverage/Program: 1, Cutler Klein, Vanderbilt University, “Mason, Commodores Roll Into Independence Bowl with Swagger”; 2, Andrew Preston, Trevecca Nazarene University, “Online Sports Coverage”; 3, Tyler Lamb, Middle Tennessee State University, “MTSU Shocks Mizzou.”

Online Sports Reporting: 1, Tyler Lamb, Middle Tennessee State University, “Marine Veteran, Family Man, Football Star: The Journey of Steve Rhodes”; 2, Max Herz, Vanderbilt University, “The Anatomy of a Five Star Punter”; 3, Andrew Preston, Trevecca Nazarene University, “Trojans Schmalz Joins Close Friend MVP Ben Zobrist at World Series.”

Online Spot Coverage: 1, Erin Franklin, Lipscomb University, “Potential Independent Candidate is Lipscomb Grad”; 2, Andrew Preston, Trevecca Nazarene University, “Student Being Treated at Area Hospital after On-Campus Hit-and-Run”; 3, Olivia Kelley, Trevecca Nazarene University, “Students TP the Quad Overnight.”

Online Feature Story: 1, Taylor Andrews, Belmont University, “Diversity: Kameron Johnson, Transgender Student”; 2, Helen Wilds, Middle Tennessee State University, “From Rwanda to Murfreesboro: An MTSU Student’s Fight for Asylum”; 3, Becca Risley, Lipscomb University, “Freshman Spends Summer Before College as Intern in Africa.”

COLLEGE TELEVISION DIVISION

TV Reporter: 1, Katie Inman, Middle Tennessee State University, “Thank Goodness for Giving”; 2, Jackson Jones, Middle Tennessee State University, “Will Middle Tennessee Electric Buy Murfreesboro Electric?”; 3, Ashley Shores, UT - Martin, “Empty Bowls Project at UT Martin.”

TV Feature Story: 1, Mitchell George , Justan Li and Austin Christiansen, UT - Chattanooga, “UTC Taps Project”; 2, Jackson Jones, Middle Tennessee State University, “Greg Logan is More Than an Official”; 3, Katie Inman, Middle Tennessee State University, “Thank Goodness for Giving”; HM, Patrick Carpenter, Lipscomb University, “Theater Professor Interprets Beyonce Concert for the Hearing-Impaired.”

TV Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Jackson Jones, Middle Tennessee State University, “Ban the Cam? Murfreesboro Red Light Cameras”; 2, Quametra Wilborn, Middle Tennessee State University, “Transgender Bill Hitting Close to Home”; 3, Whitney Smith, Lipscomb University, “Lipscomb Has Largest Budget in History Despite Lower Enrollment”; HM, Hannah Huskey, Middle Tennessee State University, “Double Suicide in Rutherford County Jail.”

TV News Story: 1, Dumisa Moyo, Lee University, “Rick Tyler’s “White America”“; 2, Katie Inman, Middle Tennessee State University, “Bullied Beginnings, Bright Future for Oakland HS Football Player”; 3, Dumisa Moyo, Martha Douhne and Victor Johnson, Lee University, “iGnite Meets: Planetshakers.”

TV Newscast: 1, Jeff Reid, Middle Tennessee State University, “News 3 Blue Team Newscast”; 2, Lipscomb University, “Lumination News”; 3, Jeff Reid and Staff, Middle Tennessee State University, “MT10 Vote 2016 Special “; HM, Mocs News Staff, UT - Chattanooga, “Mocs News Homecoming Team Report.”

TV Specialized/Topic Reporting: 1, Jackson Jones, Middle Tennessee State University, “Humans of MTSU: Music is Everything”; 2, Dumisa Moyo, Martha Douhne and Victor Johnson, Lee University, “iGnite Meets”; 3, Emily Gibbons, Middle Tennessee State University, “Tennessee District 3 House Race.”

TV Sports Coverage/Program: 1, Lipscomb University, “Lumination Network’s “Sports Extra”“; 2, Vanderbilt University, “Any Given Tuesday: Bowl Game Edition.”

TV Sports Reporting: 1, Katie Inman, Middle Tennessee State University, “Bullied Beginnings, Bright Future for Oakland HS Football Player”; 2, Mocs News Staff, UT - Chattanooga, “Mocs Flock: Opening Home Football Game”; 3, Patrick Carpenter, Lipscomb University, “Lipscomb Explores Feasibility of Football.”

Videographer: 1, Dumisa Moyo, Lee University; 2, Robert Bagwell and Jayla Jackson, Middle Tennessee State University; 3, Mitchell George, UT - Chattanooga.

COLLEGE RADIO DIVISION

Radio Feature Story: 1, Rhiannon Gilbert, Middle Tennessee State University, “5 Spot’s Motown Mondays: “Everyone Wants to Be Here.”“; 2, Natalie King, UT - Martin, “City of Martin Dog Park”; 3, Josh LeBorious and Jason Eggold, Vanderbilt University, “Grinds Our Gears: Nutrition.”

Radio Investigative/In-Depth Reporting: 1, Natalie King and Tori Seng, UT - Martin, “True Identity: A Look Inside the Transgender Community at UTM”; 2, Alex Slawson and Chukwukpee Nzegwu, Vanderbilt University, “Interview with Sara Starr.”

Radio News Story: 1, Tori Seng, UT - Martin, “UT Martin Chancellor Discusses New Tuition Model”; 2, Shane Wofford, UT - Martin, “UT Martin Receives USDA Grant”; 3, Ashley Shores, UT - Martin, “UT Martin Sponsors Plain White T’s Concert”; HM, Alex Slawson and Chukwukpee Nzegwu, Vanderbilt University, “Active Minds Interview.”

Radio Newscast: 1, Tori Seng, UT - Martin; 2, Ashley Shores, UT - Martin; 3, Hannah Dokkestul, Middle Tennessee State University; HM, Shane Wofford, UT - Martin.

Radio Reporter: 1, Tori Seng, UT - Martin; 2, Ashley Shores, UT - Martin; 3, Natalie King, UT - Martin.

Radio Specialized/Topic Reporting: 1, Alex Slawson and Chukwukpee Nzegwu, Vanderbilt University, “Interview with Andrew Maraniss”; 2, Hannah Dokkestul, Middle Tennessee State University, “MTSU Celebrates Transgender Day of Remembrance”; 3, Tony Sloan, Middle Tennessee State University, “Campaign Music: The Sound that Sticks in Your Head.”

Radio Sports Coverage/Program: 1, Jared Peckenpaugh and John Thornton, UT - Martin, “UT Martin Football vs SEMO”; 2, Cutler Klein, Vanderbilt University, “Vanderbilt Lacrosse vs Villanova.”

Radio Sports Reporting: 1, Cutler Klein, Vanderbilt University, “Interview with Chris Jones of Nashville FC”; 2, John Thornton, UT - Martin, “UT Martin Women’s Basketball vs the Austin Peay Lady Governors”; 3, Olivia Johnston, UT - Martin, “UTM Men’s Basketball vs Eastern Illinois University.”

Use of Sound: 1, Hannah Dokkestul, Middle Tennessee State University, “Zombie Drummers Make Halloween Event ‘Lively”’; 2, Katie Inman, Middle Tennessee State University, “Justin Reed Uncovers History One Tune at a Time”; 3, Katie Inman, Middle Tennessee State University, “New School Year, New High School for Ryan Siebe.”

