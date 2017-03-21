Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that the U.S. airstrikes on Syria demonstrate that, after eight years of President Barack Obama, “there’s a new sheriff in town.”

The South Carolina Republican applauded President Trump’s decision to send Tomahawk cruise missiles last week to bomb the Shayrat Airfield in Syria, which launched chemical attacks April 4 that left as many as 80 civilians dead.

“I’m glad Trump did this,” Mr. Graham said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “He is no longer Obama in the eyes of our enemies, but he needs to do more to close the deal. There’s a new sheriff in town.”

Syrian President Bashar Assad reportedly has resumed flights from the base after Thursday’s attack, which Mr. Graham described as a message of defiance aimed at the White House.

“Here’s what I think Assad is telling Trump by flying from this base: Eff you,” Mr. Graham said. “And I think he’s making a serious mistake, because if you’re an adversary of the United States and you don’t worry about what Trump may do on any given day, then you’re crazy.”

A surprised Chuck Todd, who hosts the show, said Mr. Graham’s use of profanity, albeit via initials, “may be a first” for the program.

Mr. Graham also called on the White House to respond to the use of chemical weapons with sanctions against Russia.

“If I were President Trump, I would go after Russia with sanctions not only for interfering with our elections, but aiding and abetting the use of chemical weapons by a war criminal, Assad,” Mr. Graham said.

