BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed legislation that would allow state and local police officers to cooperate with federal immigration officials by holding people who have committed violent crimes.

The bill was filed Tuesday in response to a recent decision by the state’s highest court. The justices ruled that current Massachusetts law does not allow police and other law enforcement officers to hold individuals solely on the basis of a federal immigration detainer request.

The Republican governor says the bill would allow “violent and dangerous criminals” who face deportation to be held if a valid detainer request has been issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts called Baker’s proposal “constitutionally suspect,” because it would let police hold people without due process.