The trade deadline can make players nervous, keeping them glued to their phones, refreshing Twitter for updates.

For new Washington Nationals closer Brandon Kintzler, he spent his time feeding a rhino. Kintzler was at the San Diego Zoo when he found out he was traded from the Minnesota Twins.

“I was in the middle of feeding a rhino and a giraffe,” Kintzlersaid on MLB Radio Network. “Have you ever fed a rhino before? … I found out that we’re going to the Nats. I’m excited.”

He was at the zoo because the Twins had an off day before facing the Padres on Tuesday.

Kintzler, 32, also said he was ready to do anything for the Nationals.

Kintzler will be busy, but here’s hoping he can make it to the Smithsonian National Zoo, too.