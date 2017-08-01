LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a 15-year-old boy whose family sued the Nebraska State Patrol to keep him from being put on the state’s public sex offender registry for a juvenile case in Minnesota.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the boy in the lawsuit was 11 when adjudicated for criminal sexual conduct in juvenile court in Minnesota. As a result, his name went on a part of the state’s predatory offender list visible only to police.

The boy registered with the State Patrol when he moved to Nebraska because state law says all sex offenders who move there must publicly register, regardless of age.

Attorney Joshua Weir, who represents the boy, said Monday that common sense has prevailed.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com