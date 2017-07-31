President Trump personally dictated a statement concerning his eldest son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, The Washington Post reported.

Mr. Trump’s advisers were discussing how to handle son Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting during the G-20 Summit in Germany last month when the president intervened.

The president said to write in a statement, later given to The New York Times, that the meeting was about Russian adoptions and not about the campaign or issues related, The Post reported.

It was later discovered that Mr. Trump Jr. took the meeting because he believed the person he was meeting with had compromising information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, as well as connections within the Russian government.

Those close to the president say they fear his personal involvement in these issues could place him in legal jeopardy and adds to the idea that he has something to hide concerning his connection to the Russians.