COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint that supervisors in one county violated the state Open Meetings law.

However, the commission says there were “troubling” aspects in how Lowndes County officials conducted a series of private conversations.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that Steve Rogers, who was then news director for WTVA-TV, filed a complaint in September. It said the Lowndes supervisors had a series of private conversations among themselves, two at a time, before hiring a parks consultant in June 2016.

With a five-member board, three make up a quorum. Rogers’ complaint says the two-person conversations were a way to avoid conducting public business in an open meeting.

The Ethics Commission said supervisors “did not purposefully arrange non-quorum meetings of board members.”

