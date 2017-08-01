PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Former Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock’s attorneys accuse federal investigators of misconduct in their probe of the Republican and want the charges against him dismissed.

In a motion filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Schock’s lawyers claim prosecutors made false and misleading statements of fact to witnesses concerning Schock’s conduct. They say the statements influenced witness testimony and the grand jury’s understanding of the charges they were asked to bring.

The filing also contends prosecutors and investigators asked potential witnesses “irrelevant and highly invasive questions” about Schock’s sexuality and personal relationships.

Prosecutors have accused Schock of illegally being reimbursed with government money for lavish spending, including a $5,000 chandelier.

Schock resigned in 2015 and has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud, theft of government funds and falsification of election commission filings.