SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A national gun-safety group is stepping up pressure in New Mexico against proposed federal firearms legislation that would make states recognize concealed handgun permits from other states.

With members of Congress returning home for August recess, Americans for Responsible Solutions on Tuesday warned that concealed carry “reciprocity” legislation would undermine New Mexico’s rigorous training and screening standards for concealed carry licenses.

Robin Lloyd of Americans for Responsible Solutions warned that as many as 25 other states do not meet New Mexico’s requirements for background checks and firearms safety training for people who carry concealed weapons.

The National Rifle Association supports House and Senate bills that enshrine rights to carry concealed weapons across state lines. GOP Rep. Steve Pearce is among more than 200 co-sponsors of the House reciprocity bill.