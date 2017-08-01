SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a notice alerting people to possible flight delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport because of low visibility.

The FAA said on its website Tuesday afternoon that weather could cause delays.

Airport spokesman Perry Cooper said air traffic controllers reported a haze in the area from wildfire smoke but that the airport wasn’t seeing any widespread delays Tuesday afternoon.

He said it was his understanding that the alert was to go into effect after 6 p.m. Tuesday and that people should check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The state Department of Ecology said Tuesday afternoon that parts of the Seattle area were rated moderate for air quality as smoke from wildfires pushed into the region.