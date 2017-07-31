Gio Gonzalez pitched an absolute gem for the Nationals on a very special Monday night.
In his hometown of Miami, on what would have been his good friend and former Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez’s 25th birthday, Gonzalez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, garnering a standing ovation from the Marlins Park crowd when he departed.
Speaking to MASN sideline reporter Dan Kolko after the Nationals’ 1-0 win, the left-hander choked up several times as he recapped the eventful evening.
Kolko himself admitted afterwards that he was struggling to contain his emotions during the interview.
One of the most promising young arms in all of baseball at the time of his passing, Fernandez tragically died in a boating accident last September that also resulted in the deaths of two other passengers.