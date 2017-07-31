Gio Gonzalez pitched an absolute gem for the Nationals on a very special Monday night.

In his hometown of Miami, on what would have been his good friend and former Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez’s 25th birthday, Gonzalez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, garnering a standing ovation from the Marlins Park crowd when he departed.

Speaking to MASN sideline reporter Dan Kolko after the Nationals’ 1-0 win, the left-hander choked up several times as he recapped the eventful evening.

Gio Gonzalez talks about honoring José Fernández on what would have been his 25th birthday. pic.twitter.com/aUrgRUXL2N

— Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) August 1, 2017

Kolko himself admitted afterwards that he was struggling to contain his emotions during the interview.

I love my job because I get to talk w/ players immediately after they do special things. Not gonna lie - I almost choked up during this one. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 1, 2017

One of the most promising young arms in all of baseball at the time of his passing, Fernandez tragically died in a boating accident last September that also resulted in the deaths of two other passengers.