CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Political activist Cornel West and faith leaders from around the county have announced plans to counter-protest white nationalists who will be rallying against a Virginia city’s planned removal of a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.

The Daily Progress reports members of a local interfaith coalition discussed the demonstrations at a Monday news conference and quoted West in a statement saying he’s coming to join the counter-protest of the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12 in Charlottesville.

Brittany Caine-Conley, lead organizer for Congregate C’ville , says the coalition asked for 1,000 clergy and faith leaders to counter the rally that she says will be a display of people who are trying to make the white race dominant.

Local activist Jason Kessler is organizing the rally that will feature various white nationalist organizations and leaders.

