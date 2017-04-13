Sen. Jeff Flake said Tuesday that Congress will not stand for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ termination if President Trump were to make that decision.

“We can’t stand for that, and I don’t think Congress will if that happens,” Mr. Flake, Arizona Republican, said on MSNBC.

He also said there were two particularly concerning moments so far in the Trump presidency that he said worry him and other conservatives about the future of this presidency.

“The Comey firing, the timing of it, [and the] concern that the A.G. may be fired. That would be a real concern. And I’m glad that some conservatives are standing up and saying that certainly wouldn’t be tolerated on Capitol Hill,” Mr. Flake said, referring to the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey.

The senator also said he’s concerned with some of the president’s policy proposals, which he does not think are actually conservative.

“What I’m more concerned about is policy like trade. We have always been the Republican Party, the free-trade party. We’re only 5 percent of the world’s population and 20 percent of the world’s economic output. And I’m very concerned about where the party is going,” he said.

Mr. Flake is out with a new book “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle,” in which he talks about how his party is drifting away from its core values.