Redskins tight end Jordan Reed has gone to see a foot specialist in Charlotte, North Carolina to get a second opinion on his injured big toe, head coach Jay Gruden told reporters Tuesday.

Jordan Reed is seeing Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte. No setbacks with his toe, but the evaluation w foot specialist is notable. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) August 1, 2017

Reed was placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, with the team not providing a timetable for his return.

The oft-injured but supremely talented tight end has never played a full season since being drafted by Washington in 2013, missing four games last year during his first Pro Bowl campaign.