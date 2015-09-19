RICHMOND — Cornerback Kendall Fuller is in the running for the player who has stood out the most through the first several days of training camp. He’s got his health and a familiar voice to guide him in secondary coach Torrian Gray, so Fuller feels he’s in the perfect spot this summer.

“I don’t have to worry about my injury no more, I can just go out there and play so I’m just looking to have fun and enjoy it,” Fuller said after the Redskins walkthrough Tuesday.

During the fall of 2013, Fuller went under the knife to repair a torn meniscus only for doctors to realize he also needed microfracture surgery in his right knee. He missed his junior and final college season, and fell to the third round, where the Redskins drafted him.

Washington planned to take it slow with Fuller, but injuries thrust the rookie into a significant role. Fuller played in 13 games and started six last season, mostly playing in the slot. He showed promise, but also what looked like rookie growing pains. Health may have been a bigger factor than Fuller let on last season, though, and earlier this offseason coach Jay Gruden said that Fuller was probably playing at “85-90” percent last season.

“It [his knee] definitely feels better just having that whole offseason to recover and things like that, really able to slow the process down,” Fuller said. “It definitely feels better.”

It’ll be great news for the Redskins if Fuller takes a step forward. There’s no such thing as too many good cornerbacks and, behind Josh Norman, the Redskins group is questionable. If Bashaud Breeland recovers from a shaky sophomore effort and Fuller plays better, Washington will have a strong group. If not, they won’t.

Knee injuries often hinder a player’s ability to turn on a dime and make quick cuts, but Fuller said he felt fine in those areas. His tape wasn’t perfect by any means but, by putting him in the slot, the Redskins indicated that they felt he was serviceable in those areas, too. It was his speed, Fuller said, that he wasn’t as confident in last season.

“I just couldn’t do certain things at the pace that I wanted to do it. Movements and stuff I was fine, but when I was able to slow it down, get better, get more explosive this year and get that extra step back,” Fuller said.

Fuller’s game doesn’t rely on speed and he’s not exceptionally fast. Losing a step at the NFL level, though, is costly for any player no matter their skillset. Fuller feeling faster should give the Redskins more confidence that they could move him outside if Breeland stumbles.

In Richmond, Fuller has looked strong and physical, able to jam receivers — including Terrelle Pryor — and knock them off their timing on a few occasions.

Fuller also has excellent ball skills, which he showcased on one play Monday, a red zone pass breakup on a ball intended for receiver Brian Quick, who is conservatively listed at four inches taller than Fuller. Overall, Fuller broke up three passes in the red zone during the session and his success revved up the defense.

Last Thursday, Fuller picked off Kirk Cousins and Nate Sudfeld in another impressive practice. Every time Fuller makes a play, he has a vocal cheerleader in new Redskins secondary coach Torrian Gray, his old position coach at Virginia Tech who coached Fuller during his All-American season in 2014.

“I love it, man, just his energy that he brings to the table, the way that he’s pushing us every day so he’s just going to keep on pushing us. He’s having fun with it and we’re all enjoying it.”

Fuller knew Gray would spend a lot of time “harping on the little things” from working with the former Virginia Tech coach in college, but Fuller said he’s seen the rest of the secondary develop trust in Gray as they’ve noticed positive results from adopting his detail-oriented methods.

“He’s going to let you play ball, let you do you but at the same time you know, he has some things that’ll make you a better player,” Fuller said.