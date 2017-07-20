Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that there is another round of debate coming over the health care law.

“I think there’s another round of health care coming — but the president has to work with the governors, and we should look outside Washington to fix Obamacare. It a was mistake for Republicans not to do that,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on NBC News.

He also added that for health care to work, Republicans and the president need more input from outside Washington and to stay “on message.”

“We’re talking about health care and about 40 other things in the same week. If you want health care passed, you’ve got to have a laser-like focus. To give up on health care would be a mistake,” Mr. Graham said.

“But for this to work, you’ve gotta listen to the governors, work with a group, with us in the Senate, and stay on message for round two of health care,” Mr. Graham added.

As far as the report that Mr. Trump gave a misleading statement concerning his eldest son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer last year, Mr. Graham said it “bothers” him a lot.

“Yeah, it bothers me a lot. One, he put his son in jeopardy. Now we have to wonder about what Don Jr.’s team will tell you about what he actually did,” Mr. Graham said. “If that was true, then that was a bad decision by the president, which will make us ask more questions. When you get caught in a lie, it makes it harder to let the other stuff go.”