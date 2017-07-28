Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said Republicans plan to use a fast-track budget process to pass tax reform, summarily rejecting one of Democrats’ major demands they say is needed to have any hope of a bipartisan deal.

“We will need to use reconciliation, because we have been informed by a majority of the Democrats in a letter I just received today that most of the principles that would get the country growing again — they’re not interested in addressing,” Mr. McConnell told reporters.

“So I don’t think this is going to be 1986, when you had a bipartisan effort to scrub the code,” he said, though he said there may be a few Democrats willing to work with them.

Under the reconciliation process, Republicans can pass a package with a simple majority in the House and Senate, bypassing a possible Democratic filibuster, but would be more constrained about what they’re able to do legislatively.

Earlier in the day, Senate Democrats released a letter saying Republicans needed to avoid the reconciliation process and refrain from a tax package that cut taxes for the wealthy or added to the federal deficit in order to win bipartisan support for the effort.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer said if Republicans tried to go it alone on taxes, they’d likely see a similar result as they did on their stalled health care effort.

“There’s a real potential for bipartisan support on tax reform, but I think our Republican colleagues — dictated by the Koch brother hard right wing of their party — is running away from it,” Mr. Schumer said.

The GOP used reconciliation for their Obamacare repeal efforts, but have yet to come up with a plan that can win majority support in the Republican-controlled Senate.