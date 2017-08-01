BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A lawmaker says some sheriffs and county prosecutors are raising questions about a new North Dakota law that allows most adults to carry a hidden firearm without a permit.

The so-called constitutional-carry law took effect Tuesday and allows law-abiding adults to forgo background checks and classes.

But Mandan Republican Rep. Todd Porter says some law enforcement and prosecutors want to know if it’s legal to have a loaded weapon in a vehicle without a permit. Porter says he thinks it is, but he and other bill sponsors have asked for an attorney general’s opinion to be sure.

Porter says until the opinion is issued, people should not have firearms loaded in their vehicles.