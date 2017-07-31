Online gambling site Bovada released its updated odds for the MLB season Tuesday, giving the Washington Nationals 7/1 odds to win their first World Series title.

The Nationals, along with the Chicago Cubs, have the third-best World Series odds in all of baseball, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers at 11/4 and the Houston Astros at 9/2.

In addition, Bovada gives Washington 11/4 odds to win the National League pennant, second only to the Dodgers, who own the best record in the MLB and have 13/10 NL pennant odds.

Both the Nationals and Dodgers revamped their rosters ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Washington added three relievers and versatile right-handed bat Howie Kendrick, while Los Angeles acquired starter Yu Darvish along with left-handed bullpen arms Tony Cingrani and Tony Watson.

In terms of individual awards, the Nationals now have the front-runners for both the NL MVP and Cy Young, according to Bovada. Bryce Harper has 3/2 odds of being named MVP, while Max Scherzer is a heavy 1/3 favorite to take home his third Cy Young award.

Harper currently leads the National League with a 1.057 OPS, batting .329 with 27 home runs and 80 RBI.

Scherzer, meanwhile, has gone 12-5 with a 2.23 ERA and 201 strikeouts, leading the majors in WHIP at 0.85.