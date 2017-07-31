President Trump reviewed the now-debunked story concerning a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer’s connection to WikiLeaks before it was published, NPR reported Tuesday.

According to a lawsuit filed by Rod Wheeler, a commentator for Fox News, President Trump himself looked at a draft of the story before it ran. Mr. Wheeler filed his lawsuit against the network over the story, claiming a reporter concocted quotes attributed to him.



Mr. Wheeler also said wealthy investor and Republican surrogate Ed Butowsky offered to pay him to investigate the story. The two later met with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to brief him on the findings as they were investigating.

The story in question was based on unfounded conspiracy rumors involving DNC aide Seth Rich, who was murdered earlier this year. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hinted that the death may be part of his organization’s release of hundreds of Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff emails. The Fox News story furthered the narrative suggesting Democrats may have been part of Mr. Rich’s death.

The lawsuit alleges that Mr. Trump and the White House wanted to further the story to take heat off of the investigation into their own campaign’s ties to Russia.

The network denies misquoting or falsely quoting Mr. Wheeler.