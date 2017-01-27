More than a dozen retired generals and admirals have signed a letter to President Trump thanking him for his announced policy to ban transgender people from the armed forces.

“We write today to express our gratitude to you for making the extremely courageous decision to reverse President [Barack] Obama’s transgender social experiment,” the conservative retired flag officers wrote. “There may be an enormous amount of vitriol directed at you for making this policy correction, but please know that overturning this policy may have done more in the long-term to save the culture and war-fighting capacity of the U.S. military than perhaps any other military policy you will adopt as president.”

After being pressed by social conservatives, Mr. Trump announced his decision on July 26 via his favorite communications mechanism — Twitter. It caught off guard Defense Secretary James Mattis and the top brass, who issued statements saying nothing would change until they received written White House orders.

The gay rights movement and liberal media erupted in protest, and some activists are counting on Pentagon leaders to buck their commander in chief and keep the status quo.

For now, the Obama policy remains: Transgender troops may openly serve and obtain medical benefits such as gender reassignment surgeries and other treatments.

A decision on whether to allow transgender recruits is pending after Mr. Mattis pushed a July 1 deadline to the end of the year. He ordered the services to study the current effect of transgender troops on readiness.

Citing various estimates that transgender medical treatments will cost $1.3 billion to $3.7 billion over 10 years, the generals and admirals wrote “allowing transgender individuals to enlist would attract those persons who hope to have taxpayers pay for their ‘transitioning,’ including hormone replacement therapies and elective surgeries.”

“DoD guidelines require that those serving in the military be ‘medically adaptable to the military environment without the necessity of geographic area limitations,’” they wrote. “However, both hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery result in the need for specialized medical care which will not be available in all geographic locations.”

The transgender policy adopted by Mr. Obama requires commanders to monitor all gender reassignment procedures, as they consult with doctors and supervisors to approve the treatment and figure out lost duty time.

“Aside from the time lost due to the non-deployability of the person transitioning, one must also consider the time taken away from commanding officers for transgender case management,” the letter said.

The letter signatories include some active in the social conservative movement such as retired Army Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin, a storied commando who commanded Delta Force.

Other signers: retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, a Fox News analyst; retired Army Maj. Gen. Gary L. Harrell, a former Delta Force commander; retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul E. Valley, a conservative activist; retired Army Lt. Gen. Benjamin R. Mixon, who headed Army Pacific command; and retired Coast Guard Vice Adm. Dean Lee.

While on active duty in 2010, Gen. Mixon sent a letter to Stars and Stripes newspaper opposing Mr. Obama’s plans to end the military ban on open gays.

“Thank you for your focus on preserving the military effectiveness, morale, and social cohesion of the United States Armed Forces,” the group wrote.