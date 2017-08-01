JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Rams are long gone from St. Louis, but they still may owe more than $350,000 in taxes to the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a ruling from an administrative hearing that determined the NFL team did not have to pay state sales tax on a special city entertainment fee added to tickets from 2007 to 2013. The state said during oral arguments in March that the Rams owe up to $352,000.

Attorneys for the Rams have argued that the state owes the team $401,000 in improperly assessed sales taxes.

The Rams relocated to Los Angeles from St. Louis after NFL owners approved the move in January 2016.

A message seeking comment from the Rams was not immediately returned.