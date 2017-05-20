Bipartisan leaders of the Senate Health Committee announced Tuesday they will hold hearings on stabilizing the individual insurance markets when Congress returns from its summer recess in September.

The announcement by Chairman Lamar Alexander, Tennessee Republican, and ranking member Patty Murray, Washington Democrat, dropped four days after Republicans failed to push through a “skinny repeal” bill that would have prolonged a partisan push to dismantle the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

They said the hearing will be bipartisan and accept input from an array of stakeholders — the type of “regular order” process that Sen. John McCain of Arizona called for before casting the deciding vote against the GOP-only repeal effort with fellow Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

“We will hear from state insurance commissioners, patients, governors, health care experts and insurance companies. Committee staff will begin this week working with all of our committee members to prepare for these hearings and discussions,” the lawmakers said.

Insurers must sign contracts by late September to sell insurance on the federal Obamacare exchange that serves most states.

Mr. Alexander said he fears that Americans who qualify for taxpayer-funded subsidies will find zero options on their Obamacare exchanges next year, while those who aren’t subsidized will confront skyrocketing rates, after President Obama’s signature program failed to attract enough young and healthy enrollees in the early rounds.

Though Republicans would prefer to repeal and replace the law outright, Mr. Alexander said it’s important to prop up the market while that effort stands in limbo.

“There are a number of issues with the American health care system, but if your house is on fire you want to put out the fire,” Mr. Alexander said. “The fire in this case is the individual health insurance market. Both Republicans and Democrats agree on this.”

Mr. Alexander said Congress should including funding for “cost-sharing reductions” that reimburse insurers who pick up low-income customers’ costs on Obamacare’s exchanges — at least for 2018.

Without them, insurers will increase their premiums by an average of 20 percent next year.

Mr. Trump has threatened to withdraw the payments, hoping to force Democrats to the negotiating table on health care.

Democrats are insistent that those payments continue, even though Congress has never approved them. President Obama paid them anyway, and lost a court battle in which a judge ruled the payments illegal.

Mr. Trump has continued paying them as the case plays out, but in recent days has once again signaled he’d be willing to pull the trigger and cut off the money.