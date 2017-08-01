Montclair State University has fired the adjunct professor who called for President Trump’s assassination on Twitter, the educator said.

so FYI…Montclair State has fired me before I even started teaching there. congrats to the Trump trolls. but you’re still not special. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

In a tweet Friday night, Kevin Allred wished “someone would just shoot” Mr. Trump.

After a backlash ensued, he deleted the tweet and justified it on the grounds that he did not technically threaten the president’s life.

But that wasn’t enough for Montclair State, which scrubbed Mr. Allred’s bio from its website over the weekend.

Mr. Allred was slated to join the university’s Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies program. He made national headlines last fall for teaching a course about the politics of pop star Beyoncé at Rutgers University.

His run at New Jersey’s flagship school came to a similar end in November, when Mr. Allred wondered on Twitter whether the Second Amendment would “be as cool when I buy a gun and start shooting at random white people or no …?”

Rutgers referred Mr. Allred for psychiatric evaluation, and he was not retained for the spring semester.